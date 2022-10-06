This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but rain will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when showers will start and who has the best chance in our latest forecast.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is sho…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. W…