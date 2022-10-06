Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.