This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
