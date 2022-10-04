For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
