Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.