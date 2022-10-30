 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

