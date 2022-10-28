Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.