Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
