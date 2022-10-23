This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
