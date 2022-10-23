 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular