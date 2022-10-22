Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.