Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

