For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low.
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees.