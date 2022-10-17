Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
