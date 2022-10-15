For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Pa…
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees…
Chilly start, but above normal temperatures this afternoon. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with showers coming back. Find out how warm we'll get and when the best chance of rain is here.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear…