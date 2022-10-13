 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular