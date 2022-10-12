 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

