Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.