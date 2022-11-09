Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.