Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.