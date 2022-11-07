Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.