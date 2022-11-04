This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front beginning to push into the area, showers and storms are coming back and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest.
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
