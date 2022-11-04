Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.