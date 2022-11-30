This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear. Low near 15F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
