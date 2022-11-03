 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

