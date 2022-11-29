This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 23F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
