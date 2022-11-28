For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
