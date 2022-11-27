Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
