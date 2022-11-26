Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
