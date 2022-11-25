 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

