For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
