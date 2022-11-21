Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.