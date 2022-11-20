For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
