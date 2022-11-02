For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
