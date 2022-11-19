Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Very cold. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be feeling and looking like winter today with cold temperatures and lots of light to moderate snow. More in the forecast tomorrow. Track the snow and see how much will fall here.
Temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in tonight and will continue for Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely and how much snow is expected here.
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 17 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temper…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.