Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Very cold. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.