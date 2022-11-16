 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

