Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
It's going to be feeling and looking like winter today with cold temperatures and lots of light to moderate snow. More in the forecast tomorrow. Track the snow and see how much will fall here.
Temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in tonight and will continue for Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely and how much snow is expected here.
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.
