Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.