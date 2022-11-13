 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular