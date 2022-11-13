This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Sunda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…