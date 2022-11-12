Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. A rain chance is coming back for Wednesday though with a warm front. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.