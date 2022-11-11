For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
