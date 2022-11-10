Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
