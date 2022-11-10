 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

