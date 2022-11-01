 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

