Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.