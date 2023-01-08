 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

