This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
