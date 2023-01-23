 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

