This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
Snow still likely in Wisconsin today, but we'll see a gradual decrease in the coverage and intensity of the activity. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
Snow showers and flurries will exit the area by the afternoon, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. There is a 54% c…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will …
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cl…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…