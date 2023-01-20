 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

