Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.