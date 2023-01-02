 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

