Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.