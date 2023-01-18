For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Rain likely. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 35-degree low is f…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 d…
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a goo…