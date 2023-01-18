 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Rain likely. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

