Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

