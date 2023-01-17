Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 35-degree low is f…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 d…
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
A warm front will lift over southern Wisconsin Wednesday, but will be quickly followed by a cold front Thursday. Find out when rain and snow are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Thursday, with temperatures in th…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatur…