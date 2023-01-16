 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

